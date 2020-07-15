Red Dead Online players have descended upon the Wild West, dressed like clowns, in order to express their disappointment with the game’s current state.

The Moonshine update, which added a new Specialist Role and a whole lot of bootlegging bonuses, was released in December 2019. If you can believe it, that’s the latest update for Red Dead Online. Seven months have passed since the Moonshiner update went live. Seven monthsss. There’s a snake in my boot, or something that cowboys say when they’re upset. While Rockstar Games continues to pour cash into GTA Online, the cattle rustlers of Red Dead Online are getting creative to fill the time until the next update rolls out.

Organising the events in Discord and Reddit, players have been holding fashion shows, with the first theme being Saint-Denis. That went swimmingly, so the second theme was The Travelling Circus. “Since we’re all clowns for believing we’ll get an update, it’s fitting that we dress up as them in-game too,” said one player in Discord. Eesh. Well, it’s certainly comedic, with the crowds of clowns shambling and shuffling in the lobbies of Red Dead Online.

If you want to get involved, the third theme is The Flying Circus, so you’ll have to dress up as another member of the circus. Like a mime, or a juggler, or a ringmaster. The event ends on July 16.

Red Dead Online is out now for PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and Xbox One.

