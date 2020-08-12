Red Dead Online is very broken right now, and among the many, many odd phenomena in the Wild West, a lone man is making a name for himself (via Kotaku).

The onset of the issues seems to be the game’s recent 1.21 patch, and the list of strange goings-on is rolling out like an olde-timey scroll, down, down, down the steps and out of the castle gate and along to the village below. There are the regular hiccups, like “low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks,” but it’s the ones counted in the “others” category which are proper odd.

So, there are dancing dead bodies.

I’m loving this new patch update lol #RedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/lErdiU5Jq5 — Nicole 🖤 (@VideoGamerNiky) August 10, 2020 Raining alligators.

But, wait, who’s that? This man, depicted in this clip, keeps popping up when no one else is around. He’s either ghostly and won’t respond to the player, or he works like a regular NPC. Someone else has said that he bears a striking resemblance to Rockstar Games’ co-founder Dan Houser. Houser left the company earlier this year, and perhaps this is an homage. If it isn’t, then the mysterious bald man might be a whole new conspiracy in online gaming.

“We are currently developing fixes to address these and will share more information as it is available,” said the developer in an announcement.

Red Dead Online is out now for PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and Xbox One.