Rockstar Games is celebrating Valentine’s Day in the newest update to Red Dead Online, which includes experience point boosts, the Lovers Collection, and new outfits (via Rockstar Games).

Firstly, Specialists will benefit from a 40 per cent increase in experience point generation over the course of this week. These are divvied up like so:

“Moonshiner: 40% XP & Role XP boost on all Sales, Moonshine Story and Bootlegger Missions

Bounty Hunter: 40% XP & Role XP boost on Bounty Hunter Missions, including Legendary Bounties

Trader: 40% XP & Role XP boost on Sales and Resupply Missions, as well as making Stew in your camp

Collector: 40% XP & Role XP boost on sales of complete Collection sets”

Lovely. Also, Madam Nazar is offering a new reward, if players send her a Chocolate Daisy, Yellow Gold Diamond Ring and the Two of Cups Tarot Card. That encompasses the Lovers Collection, and she will pay you generously for your trouble. (If you’re struggling to find the items, there’s a guide here). The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue has been refreshed with a selection of permanent and limited-time additions. The Charleston and Reaves Top Hats and the men’s Caugherty Shirt are here to stay, but be quick off the mark if you’d like to don the Morning Tail, Irwin and Eberhart Coats, or the Furred and Woodland Gloves. Those are on offer only for a little while, but all are available through the Tailor or the Catalogue.

Furthermore, those who subscribe to either PlayStation Plus or Twitch Prime get gifts this week. The former will receive three free Mash Refills and Trader Resupplies, and the latter will pick up the free Collector’s Bag and Polished Copper Moonshine Still.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

