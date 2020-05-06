For a limited time, Rebellion is giving away Evil Genius for free, ahead of the launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

In a twisted twist, the studio has not stated when the giveaway will end, so those interested in pursuing a crooked career path as a venerated villain should hop to it. “To claim your free Steam copy of the original Evil Genius, all you have to do is click this link or enter http://reb.to/EvilGenius into your browser and follow the instructions – even a minion could do it!” says Rebellion.

Released in 2004, the real-time strategy and simulation game is set sometime in the 1960s, on an alternative planet Earth. The ultimate goal of the game is to build a doomsday device and have the world’s population under the thumb of the Evil Genius—who may be one of the three choices, Maximilian, Alexis or Shen Yu. Do-gooders and defenders of justice lurk around every corner, however, and the player must manage their resources to complete Acts of Infamy without inciting the ire the most adept agents from the counter-terrorist units.

Rebellion has also offered a guide to the original game for new players, and I’m sure there are a few things to learn for familiar players, too. Finally, the developer assures that more news is on the way for Evil Genius 2: World Domination. We’ll keep you updated once we hear more.

