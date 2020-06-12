In last night’s The Future of Gaming event, Insomniac Games revealed a new entry into the Ratchet & Clank series—Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart—and it’s coming to the PlayStation 5.

Rift Apart “showcases what’s possible for games designed around PlayStation 5’s ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense wireless controller,” said the studio in a post to the PlayStation Blog. Ratchet and Clank will “seamlessly travel through different dimensions in mid-gameplay, thanks to PlayStation 5’s ultra-high speed SSD.” The collapse of innumerable dimensions catapults the characters into new dangers and new planets, and the word “seamlessly” is bang on, with Ratchet launching himself from point to point.

“The DualSense wireless controller brings combat to life, with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers adding powerful sensations that increase immersion in combat,” added Insomniac Games, and that scene on the pirate ship looked nothing short of incredible. It’s sort of odd to see Ratchet and Clank rendered in such wondrous fidelity, but the news of a new game is music to the ears of fans who’ve waited since Into the Nexus.

Rift Apart also introduces a mysterious new character, who appears to be a purple variation on Ratchet. We’re 99.9 per cent certain her name is Ratchette. For the moment, there is no release window for the game, but we’ll update you as soon as we hear more. Watch the trailer for Rift Apart below.



