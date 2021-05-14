Insomniac Games has announced that dimension-hopping adventure Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold ahead of its release on June 11.

In case you need a quick catch-up, the game will see Ratchet, sidekick Clank and new hero Rivet teaming up to take down the now Empreror Nefarious across multiple dimensions in levels both familiar and new with a whole host of madcap weapons and new abilities that let you rip holes in the fabric of reality to help you in your quest to take down Nefarious' forces and end his evil schemes across both Ratchet's and Rivet's worlds.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 5 and you can check out a meaty fifteen minutes of gameplay footage in the most recent State of Play broadcast from a couple of weeks back.