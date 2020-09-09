Rare has released a new Director's Commentary of their most recent trailer for their upcoming nature-inspired game Everwild.

The commentary, hosted by the game's Executive Producer Louise O'Connor and the game's Art Director Ryan Stevenson not only gives us another chance to see that lovely reveal trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase back in July, but shows off some of the game's concept art and describes how many creatures and environments in the game are inspired by our own natural world; including creatures that rely on living within other creatures in order to survive.

The trailer also talks about the player characters, the Eternals, and their mission to protect the world of Everwild from a locust-like plague that threatens the land and the creatures within it. It's all very lovely and keeps with the lovely cross between the magical and and the natural themes we've seen so far.

You can check out the Directors Commentary for the Eternals trailer for yourself below. Everwild is set for release on Xbox Series X/S and PC, though as of the time of writing there's no release date to share.