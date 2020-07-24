A new trailer for Everwild, the upcoming game from developer Rare, was revealed at Microsoft’s July showcase, and it looks very nice indeed.

The game was announced at X019, with a different trailer that also looked very nice indeed. Check out the new trailer:

Everwild casts you as an Eternal, someone with the power to “to sense and feel how magic flows through nature and connects every living thing.”

It’s not clear quite what this means in terms of play—though it sounds as if exploration will play a big part of it. The scant description reads, “Unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world.”

Everwild is coming to Xbox Series X and PC, but a release date has yet to be announced.