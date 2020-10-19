Xbox has announced that it will be adding multiplayer squad-based shooter Rainbow Six Siege to Xbox Game Pass later this week.

First teasing the announcement on the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account with a cryptic picture clue over the weekend, the news was formally confirmed today on the Xbox Wire, meaning Ubisoft's PvP game with over 60 million registered players will be heading, updates and all, to the service at no extra cost on console and on Android via Cloud Gaming.

The game has previously been touted by Ubisoft as coming for the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 with cross-generation play, although at the time of writing no formal release date has yet been given for the next-gen versions.

Rainbow Six Siege will be available via Xbox Game Pass on console and Android from October 22.