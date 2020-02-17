Co-op puzzle platformer ibb & obb is coming to Nintendo Switch in March, as announced by developer Sparpweed.

The port has been achieved with the help of Codeglue, and offers improved visuals, enhanced level designs, and a new touch screen mechanic which lets the players communicate their next move to solve the puzzle. And, there are 15 levels and eight secret worlds to explore with the topsy turvy gravity that ibb and obb share.

ibb & obb will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 5, and will be priced at $14.99/£13.49. Watch the announcement trailer below.



