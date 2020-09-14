Sega has announced details of the adventure mode coming to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 when it launches later this year.

Ringo and Tee return from the first game as the Dimensional Parasite threatens both the worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris, it's down to the twosome alongside a cast of new and returning characters to both pop Puyos and clear Tetriminos to free their friends and save both worlds.

New features for the Adeventure mode include an Overworld map, which will feature branching and optional paths offering additional challenges and additional rewards, Skill Battles which allow players to earn EXP to level up their character's stats with difficulty levels that can adjust to your team's strengths and weakness.

Also new this time around are unlockable Item Cards that offer special abilities as well as the opportunity to unlock different characters, backgrounds, bonus stages and more.

Sega also confirmed that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will release on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 with a free upgrade for those who purchase the game on Xbox One via Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation 4. Lovely!

You can check out a trailer for the game introduced by the creator of Tetris himself—Alexey Pajitnov—below. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on December 8 with the PlayStation 5 version coming "Holiday 2020".