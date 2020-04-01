PUBG Corp has announced the Fantasy Battle Royale, a limited-time mode with fanciful rewards to celebrate April Fool’s Day in PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds.

Fantasy Battle Royale is intended to be “a little bit of lighthearted fun during this necessary isolation,” and is a game mode that offers squads of four a new experience on Dragon’s Isle (also known as, Erangel). The players choose to be a Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard, or Paladin, and each class has their own strengths and weaknesses.

The rules stay the same—the last squad standing wins the match—but class-specific weapons, necklaces, and rings are available. Like ammo and special skills, these items are exclusive to the class and cannot be dropped or traded. However, they may be upgradeable with the use of class-specific gems scattered throughout the map.

Moreover, there are new Fantasy Battle Royale Missions on offer, which earn players costume pieces or a special event currency called Gold. A total of eight costume sets can be earned or purchased during Fantasy Battle Royale, with two costume sets for each class. Skins are unlocked by completing missions and spending Gold in the Fantasy Battle Royale store. Or, they are available in the store for $9.99 for a set, and all unlocked Fantasy Battle Royale skins are available to use in the main game after the event has ended.

“We’ve also ensured that all rewards associated with this event can be earned, with no purchases required, to prevent people from missing out on them if they have to choose more necessary things to spend their money on during this time,” explained PUBG Corp. “Taking care of yourselves and your loved ones is the most important thing right now, so making sure that all of the Fantasy Battle Royale rewards could be earned was a priority for us.”

The event will be held from April 1 until April 7. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and mobile platforms. Watch the Fantasy Battle Royale mode trailer below.



