You can now fly in PUBG. The motor glider is available in to test out in PUBG from now until December 22 (at 7am UK time).

It has been added as part of the experimental section of PUBG, called PUBG Labs; the developer is testing its viability in the game.

The vehicle seats two and can only get airborne if it reaches 70km/h—the passenger is able to shoot and use throwable weaponry while flying. The craft’s engine is a large rotor at the back; this can be shot and destroyed by enemies, meaning the pilot will then have to glide the pair to relative safety.