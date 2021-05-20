Double Fine has showcased some new gameplay footage from its upcoming platforming adventure Psychonauts 2.

As a part of US publication Game Informer's exclusive coverage, the video showcases a new Psi-power for Raz in the form of Mental Connection. Carrying on the first game's tradition of giving psychological concepts a tangible form, the ability lets Raz traverse spaces by linking 'thoughts' together like a sort of grappling hook, including vertically.

As well as movement, you'll be able to use the ability in combat too, pulling enemies towards you in order to close in for an attack, or bring himself closer to larger foes and allow him to get the jump with his other attacks. The team also promise that this ability will also feature in some of the games puzzles, though stopped short for now of demonstrating exactly how.

You can check out the footage for yourself below as well as the latest Double Fine developer video hosted by studio head Tim Schafer, revealing the game is currently in the testing stage with feedback being addressed, meaning hopefully Psychonauts 2 is poised to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC "and other platforms" later this year.