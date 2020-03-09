Firesprite Games’ The Persistence is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, offering the brutal horror experience to whole new audiences.

The Persistence is like Doom mixed with SOMA with a sprinkling of Prey: Mooncrash. The player is stranded on a deep space colony starship which is infested with monsters and unnatural enemies, and they must survive to ensure the ship comes back to Earth, preferably without the nasties who have nested on it. “We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players,” said Graeme Ankers, co-founder and managing director of Firesprite Games. “The Persistence is a survival-horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place.”

It was originally a PSVR title released in 2018, and now the game has gotten a new lease of life with enhanced environments, post-processing effects, and tailored UI and controls for all of the new platforms. There will be a physical edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch; information about those will follow in time. Also, those who own The Persistence on PSVR are eligible for the PlayStation 4 port through a new update for no extra fee.

The Persistence is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in summer 2020. Watch the trailer below.



