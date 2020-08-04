The next big PS5 announcement is reportedly set to arrive this month, as per a report from Bloomberg.

The things that we still don’t know about the PlayStation 5—and about the Xbox Series X, for that matter—are price and release date.

Perhaps this month that will change. A report from Bloomberg on PlayStation’s Q1 financial results included mention of an announcement that has been scheduled for this month.

“An official at the PlayStation unit, who asked not to be identified because the plan is not yet public, said Sony’s next announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 is tentatively scheduled for this month.”

There is a State of Play livestream coming up this month, but Sony has already stated that there won’t be any PS5 news therein.

In a post to the PlayStation blog, Sid Shuman, the senior director at SIE Content Communications, said:

“It’s been a while… but State of Play returns this Thursday with a focus on third-party-published games coming to PS4 and PS VR. We’ll have a few PS5 game updates on third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.”