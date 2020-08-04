You will be able to connect a PlayStation 4 controller up to the PlayStation 5, but only to play backwards-compatible PS4 games.

The news comes courtesy of a PlayStation blog post: “The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.”

The post then went on to say, “Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5,” and advised players to check with the manufacturer for confirmation.

This is a cool feature, but it's understandable that you won’t be able to play PS5 games with a PS4 controller, given how enticingly nutty the PS5 controller—or the “DualSense,” to give it its luxurious proper title—looks.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.” Quite right, too!