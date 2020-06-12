Square Enix and Luminous Productions have announced Project Athia, an out of this world action adventure for PC and PlayStation 5.

In last night’s The Future of Gaming event, we only got the shortest of snippets of Project Athia in its reveal trailer. Nevertheless, it looks astonishing, and its world is artistically captivating and terrifying in equal measure. Those wolves are especially awesome. “Project Athia will harness the full power of the console and demonstrates Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with art,” said Square Enix in a press release.

Offering a “twisted, tempestuous and forbidding” narrative as well as otherworldly graphics, the game doesn’t have a release window yet. But, the results thus far are stunning, and it’s sure to win over plenty of players once it’s done and dusted.

Project Athia is in development for PC and PlayStation 5. Watch the reveal trailer below.



