The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees have been announced, and there are a lot of interesting games up for a lot of interesting categories.
To be in for a chance to win a BAFTA, the game must be nominated to the organisation, and this long list is turned into a shortlist when presented to all eligible voters within the BAFTA Games membership. After that, the games or performers are sent to a specially selected jury for that particular category. Animation, audio, design, and narrative are a few of the awards, including a nod for performers in a leading and a supporting role this year. In 2019, we got a cluster of excellent games and actors going home with the golden visage. Nintendo Labo won the family and innovation awards, Return of the Obra Dinn won the artistic achievement and game design awards, and Jeremy Davis won the performer award for his characterisation of The Stranger in God of War.
So, here goes. Life is Strange 2 snags five nominations, and expectedly, Death Stranding and Disco Elysium pop up here and there for numerous awards. Indies like Katana Zero and Knights and Bikes get a mention, and Outer Wilds and The Outer Worlds are both tipped for the narrative award, which definitely won’t confuse the host when they read the nominees aloud.
Here are all of the nominees for all of the awards:
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Game
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Debut Game
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Family
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilisation VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)
- Life is Strange 2
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansio 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Music
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Wattam
Narrative
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Original Property
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Performer in a leading role
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courteney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Performer in a supporting role
- Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2
- Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)
- Assemble with Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What the Golf?
The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will be held on April 2.