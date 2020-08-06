Pokémon Sword & Shield’s latest Max Raid event sees the Pikachu family steal the spotlight in the Wild Area.

It includes Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, and Alolan Raichu in Max Raids around the region. Only Pikachu will have the opportunity to be Shiny in this event, and it only has a eight per cent chance of appearing (thank you, Serebii). It’s also possible to encounter a Mimikyu in the Max Raids, a Ghost and Fairy Pokémon unrelated to the Pikachu family. It’s a lonely Pokémon, and wants to be liked and wants friends just like Pikachu, so it dresses up as the mascot. However, it becomes very distressed when its disguise is damaged, and seeing its true form will apparently cause the victim a painful demise.

Eesh. Well, good luck, everyone. Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch.

