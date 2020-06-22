Nintendo has advised that those who accidentally purchased the wrong DLC for Pokémon Sword & Shield should contact its support centre for help.

Nintendo of America has now addressed the issue in a Tweet published over the weekend. “When purchasing the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, please ensure you select the one that corresponds with the version of the game you own. If you mistakenly purchased the incorrect pass, please contact customer support,” it said. So, it’s not explicitly saying that the company would refund these players, but it might be able to revoke the DLC and offer the correct DLC at no cost.

The Isle of Armor has seen a herd of legacy Pokémon return on the island adjacent to the Galar region. The Dojo, which is the training location where lots of champions have tested their mettle, welcomes the player with open arms and an adorable Legendary named Kubfu. A Fighting Type, the little bear is able to evolve into two forms depending on how the player trains it.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch.

