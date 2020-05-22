Game Freak is giving away goodies to Pokémon Sword & Shield players before the first DLC, Isle of Armor, is set to launch (via Serebii).

These are accessible through the Mystery Gift menu, and then choosing Receive Via Internet. The first offering is a Hidden Ability Galarian Mr. Mime, with an Item Set consisting of a Lure Ball, Heavy Ball, Moon Ball and Dream Ball. These presents will be available until May 28.

Then, from May 29 to June 4, the Mystery Gifts will be a Galarian Ponyta and an Item Set of Level Ball, Fast Ball, Love Ball, Friend Ball and Beast Ball.

Galarian Corsola with an Evolution Item Set of Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet will become available from June 5 to June 11.

Finally, Galarian Meowth will make an appearance from June 12, plus an Item Set of 50 Big Nugget and 100 EXP. Candy L. Lovely.

Remember, these are two individual Mystery Gifts. To grab them, you’ll need to choose Receive Via Internet twice in a row, and there will be an option to collect the Pokémon and the Item Set. Also, do you notice that there’s no end date supplied for the last Mystery Gift lot? Moreover, these presents are intended to “prepare players for the Isle of Armor.” It is possible that the first DLC will launch in mid-June, once the Galarian Meowth and Item Set gift has been live for a few days.

Isle of Armor will add another approximately 100 Pokémon to Sword & Shield, including critters from the previous entries in the series. The adventure will take the Galar Champion to the Dojo, where they will learn the eccentric Trainer Mustard’s techniques. Once they have impressed the old man, he will give them Kubfu, the new Legendary Fighting type Pokémon.

Players will encounter new rivals, too. Pokémon Sword players will meet Poison type Trainer Klara and Pokémon Shield players will go head to head with Psychic type Trainer Avery. The final evolutions of the Galar starters, Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon, will also get their own Gigantamax forms with powerful G-Max moves. Apricorns and Tutor Moves will return, and the Exp. Charm which increases the experience gained from each battle.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch.