Pokémon Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC will launch on June 17.

The new story takes the Galar Champion to the Isle of Armor, where new and legacy Pokémon not seen in the game’s main region roam the land. The Dojo is its star attraction, and it is here where the player will meet Mustard, a wizened Trainer with his own Legendary, Kubfu. Once they have proven their strength, Mustard will gift his Kubfu to the player, and the Pokémon will be able to evolve into two different forms of Urshifu.

In addition, the player’s starter Pokémon will be granted their own unique Gigantamax form. Inteleon’s G-Max move is Hydrosnipe, Cinderace’s is Fireball, and Rillaboom’s is Drum Solo, and all three moves ignore the opposing Pokémon’s ability.

The trailer also gave us our first look at Galarian Slowbro, with purple face paint and a powerful shell attached to one of its limbs. This little critter is Poison and Psychic Type, reflecting the two new rivals who will challenge Sword and Shield players respectively.

Though they will arrive in The Crown Tundra, we also got a reveal of two new Regi forms, which are Electric and Dragon Type. Galarian variants of Legendaries, like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres have been shown off, too. These will be present in Dens in The Crown Tundra. Galarian Articuno is Psychic and Flying Type, Galarian Zapdos is Fighting and Flying Type, and Galarian Moltres is Dark and Flying Type.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the new trailer below.



