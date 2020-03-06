Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out now on Nintendo Switch.

The game is a remake of the original roguelikes Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Blue and Red made for the Nintendo DS and the Game Boy Advance. In Rescue Team DX, the player wakes up as one of sixteen possible Pokémon, which is determined with a personality quiz. If they don’t want the one they’ve been assigned, they are free to choose Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chikorita, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Pikachu, Eevee, Machop, Cubone, Psyduck, Meowth, or Skitty. Their partner Pokémon will help them rescue critters trapped in randomly generated dungeons, and they’ll battle Pokémon who have been driven wild by an encroaching disaster.

Matt played the old Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and the new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, and finds the series’ spin-offs scratch an itch left behind by the main games. “After all, mystery has always been at the heart of the monster-battling series. As long as there have been Pokémon games, there have been rumours and unanswered questions, from the infamous Missingno glitch to the quest to find Mew beneath a truck in Vermillion City,” he mused. Mystery Dungeon “offers an angle on the world of Pokémon that we don’t normally see,” and also, it’s very cute.



