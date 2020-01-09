Pokémon Mystery Dungeon will return in a remake of the original games, titled Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX for the Nintendo Switch (via Nintendo).

In today’s Pokémon Direct, Nintendo revealed that the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Blue and Red are getting a remake on their fifteenth anniversary. The original games were made for the Nintendo DS and the Game Boy Advance, respectively, and were a spin-off series that integrated roguelike elements to the core RPG features. The story follows a human who was mysteriously transformed into a Pokémon, and must take on missions in randomly generated dungeons. The games were received well, commended for the creative twist to Pokémon conventions and has sold over five million copies since its release in 2005.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX combines both Blue and Red into a whole new game for the Nintendo Switch. It looks like it’s been lifted from a storybook, and it might come with gameplay enhancements for the current generation, just like Pokémon Sword and Shield did. There is a demo to be released today for new and old players to try out, and save data from the demo will carry over to the full game.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX will arrive on March 6 for Nintendo Switch. Watch today's Pokémon Direct below.



