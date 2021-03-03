Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs has been showing off a technical demo that shows the possibility of the hugely popular mobile game being played on a Microsoft HoloLens headset.

As detailed via the developer's blog, the proof-of-concept demo isn't intended for consumer use nor is it confirmation of any kind of official release, but is intended as a demonstration for what Niantic describe as "an early glimpse into the future evolutions in both software and hardware."

The showcase came as part of the Microsoft Ignite 2021 conference, a showcase from the platform holder about mixed reality experiences, including a new Azure-powered technology platform known as Microsoft Mesh. Niantic will be one of the partners collaborating with Microsoft on this technology, saying they intend to work on "new kinds of experiences that advance innovation at the seam of the digital and physical world, and connect people together in brand new ways."

So while it's unlikely we'll be seeing this exact thing in the real world any time soon (we expect there'd also be a few Nintendo-shaped legal hurdles to jump through licensing-wise too), it's still very cool to see how games like Pokémon Go could evolve in the future. Check out the video for yourself below.

Pokémon Go is currently available now on iOS and Android.