Niantic has added Galarian Meowth, Zigzagoon, Darmanitan, and Stunfisk to Pokémon Go, collected from Pokémon Sword & Shield (via Eurogamer).

Galarian Meowth is able to evolve into Perrserker, and Galarian Zigzagoon is able to evolve into Galarian Linoone into Obstagoon. These aren’t the first Galarian monsters to make it into the mobile game, as Galarian Weezing arrived in Raids to promote the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. Still, it is the official premiere of the Galar Poké Dex in the game, so get to catching.

Galarian Meowth, Zigzagoon, Stunfisk, and Darmanitan are also available from 7km eggs today, but they appear to be rare finds among their regular forms. Players are able to catch a Galarian Meowth and a Galarian Stunfisk in the new Throwback Challenge Champion research tasks. Galarian Stunfisk is a new wild spawn, too, so watch where you step.

Pokémon Go is out now for iOS and Android devices.

