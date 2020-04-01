Niantic is kicking off the month with an April Fool’s event in Pokémon Go, featuring Pokémon that are masters of disguise, like Ditto, Foongus, and Sudowoodo (via Leek Duck).

In this Tricky Pokémon event, spawns of wild Gastly, Haunter, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Aipom, Croagunk, and Foongus will appear. Ditto is now able to mimic Voltorb and Foongus, and Sudowoodo, Aipom, and Croagunk may be Shiny. Croagunk and Aipom will photobomb during the event, and as usual, there are event-themed Research tasks. Also, 5 km Eggs will hold Aipom, Wynaut, Bonsly, Croagunk, and, for the first time, Stunfisk.

The Trap Pokémon will be found as a Research reward, in 5 km Eggs, and there is even a very rare chance it will pop up in the wild. After the event ends, Stunfisk will no longer hatch from 5 km Eggs, so this is players’ only opportunity to catch one and add to their Poké Dex.

The event begins today and will end on April 7. Pokémon Go is out now for Android and iOS devices.

