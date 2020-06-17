Pokémon Café Mix has been announced by The Pokémon Company, and it’s a new puzzle game coming to the Switch and iOS and Android devices.

As the manager of a Pokémon Café, the player will serve drinks and dishes through completing puzzles with mechanics that are similar to match-three titles. Clicking a Pokémon’s face and dragging it to the icons of the same Pokémon species will clear the icons from the puzzle, and the game aims to be fun and challenging.

“Each puzzle has its own objectives, so think carefully before making your move,” read the description. “Be on the lookout for ingredients appearing on the puzzle board. New recipes bring new ingredients, and you’ll need different strategies to clear them all.”

Happy Pokémon customers will boost the café’s reputation and profits, and will encourage new customers to visit. They may even join the team as staff, and they’ll possess their own special abilities which will help solve the puzzle. Last but not least, the café will get new areas and upgrades as the player spends time with the game, and pre-orders for Pokémon Café Mix are live now for Android and iOS devices.

Pokémon Café Mix is coming to Switch and mobile devices. Watch the trailer below.