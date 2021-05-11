PlayStation has announced the return of their Days of Play celebatory season, which will see a variety of community events, activities and rewards and, later this month, a free weekend of PS Plus.

The event, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog, kicks off with the PlayStation Player Celebration on May 18, which will offer those who sign up over here a series of goals for players to meet in each stage, including playing a target number of games each week and a set number of trophies. Points will be doubled if you're playing with people on your friends list too. If players meet the goals early, additional goals will be added that the PlayStation community can work towards.

And what do goals mean? Prizes, of course. Anyone signing up before a Stage (each stage lasting a week over the three consecutive weeks) begins will earn exclusive PSN Avatars and PS4 dynamic themes complete with custom music and icons when targets are met. If you participate in all three stages, you'll get another exclusive PSN Avatar and PS4 theme set.

In addition to this, a special Days of Play Sale will be held, promising discounts on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, and later this month we're promised a free weekend of PS Plus, where PS4 and PS5 players will be able to access online multiplayer in all games for no additional cost. Presumably, there'll be more information on exactly which weekend in the near future. Check out a couple of videos for the Days of Play event for yourself below.