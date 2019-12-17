Sony has unveiled a new 'Back Button Attachment' coming for Dualshock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4 in February.

The new officially licensed peripheral slots onto the bottom of your controller, and comprises of two programmable buttons that can be mapped to any one of 16 different actions and also provides tactile feedback when pressed. The attachment also features its own on-board OLED display to provide info on assignments in real time.

A further button also allows you to remap the back buttons on the fly, and you can set three preset profiles to switch between depending on the game you're playing. Naturally, given it slots on the bottom of your controller, it also has a 3.5mm passthrough so you can attach all your usual headsets to the Dualshock 4 as usual.

The Back Button Attachment is set to launch on February 14, 2020 and will RRP at approximately €29.99 with UK pricing to be confirmed.