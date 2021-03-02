Sony has announced that it is to retire the selling of movies and TV shows directly through the PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, head of SIE's Video Business Vanessa Lee explained the change was due in part to the "tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles" such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

Users who have previously purchased movie and TV content directly through the store will still be able to access their purchases for on demand playback on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and mobile devices after this date, so you'll still be able to watch things you already own.

PlayStation formerly had its own streaming service in the US known as PlayStation Vue, but that was closed down back in January 2020 with PlayStation deciding at the time to "reamin focused on our core gaming business."