It looks as though you'll soon no longer be able to buy legacy PlayStation titles on the PlayStation Store via the mobile app or the web thanks to an upcoming update to the PlayStation Store later this month.

According to an email obtained by French site Planete Vita purportedly sent to developers, Sony intends to launch a "brand new" PlayStation Store on web and mobile on October 19 on web and October 28 on mobile, and in doing so will remove the ability to buy PlayStation 3 games and add-ons, PSP games and add-ons, PlayStation Vita games and add ons as well as Apps, Themes and Avatars.

The good news is that players will still be able to buy these items by accessing the PlayStation Store directly on their respective PS3, PSP and PS Vita consoles, and apps, themes and avatars will still be able to be downloaded directly with your PS4, and of course any content you've already bought will still be downloadable on those consoles too.

The email also states that the Wishlist feature will also be discontinued as a result of these changes, but as Push Square reports source code discovered on the PlayStation website seems to indicate that Wishlists may be integrated on the PlayStation 5 itself when that launches next month.

Speaking of the PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed last month that the new console won't natively support PS3 or older games out of the box, so it looks like nostalgia fans may have a few more reasons to keep on to their old consoles for a little while longer yet.