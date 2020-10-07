PlayStation has released a new video looking at the upcoming PlayStation 5 console via a hardware teardown, giving us all a good ogle at what's inside the next-gen machine.

The video, which we've embedded below, features SIE's Vice President of the Mechanical Design Department of the company's Hardware division Yasuhiro Ootori take us through each component of the console, and the design decisions made to make each part such as the AMD Radeon GPU, the eight GDDR6 memory chips that offer the console a bandwith throughput of 448GB per second and the x86-64-AMD Ryzen 'Zen 2' 8 core, 16 thread, 3.5GhZ CPU.

Even if you're not a hardware expert, it's a fascinating watch to see the processes involved in how the team managed to meet the goals as stated by Sony's EVP of Hardware Engineering Masayasu Ito on the PlayStation Blog: "Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality."

Give the video a look for yourself below. PlayStation 5 is set to launch on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea; and November 19 for the rest of the world.