PlayStation has announced that it will be rolling out support for streaming 1080p capable games from this week.

Previously, the subscription service had allowed streaming games capped at a maximum resolution of 720p, but going forward as the capability rolls out across the regions, you'll now be able to enjoy compatible PlayStation 4 titles on the service at 1080p when playing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Now still allows you to download games too, if you'd prefer. At the time of writing, PlayStation haven't confirmed what the reccomended internet speeds you'll need for the increased resolution (expect it to be slightly higher, of course) but expect to see the rollout across Europe, the US, Canda and Japan over the next few weeks.

The most recent additions to the service include Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark, all of which were added to PlayStation Now earlier this month.