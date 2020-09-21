The official PlayStation account has tweeted out an apology for how the company has handled pre-orders for the upcoming PlayStation 5 as many people were struggling to secure their console in time for November's launch over the weekend.

In the tweet, posted on Saturday evening, PlayStation said "Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that." However, there is a silver lining as the company also revealed "Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details." And promised more units would be available "through the end of the year."

It all kicked off following the PlayStation 5 reveal event last week, when at the time Sony said it would be releasing details of how eager fans could get hold of their consoles on the system's launch in November in the days ahead, only for many retailers to seemingly jump the gun and open up pre-orders regardless, leaving many—including Amazon—emailing customers warning them they may not get their console on launch day due to high demand.

Xbox meanwhile have said pre-orders for their console will kick off from 8am tomorrow. Will it fare any better? We'll have to wait and see, but the best of luck to any of you hoping to secure any of the next-gen consoles for launch day.

PlayStation 5 is set for release on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea Australia and New Zealand and November 19 for the rest of the world.