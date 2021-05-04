Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has made a "minority investment" into gaming chat platform Discord, and will be integrating with the PlayStation 'social experience' early next year.

In an announcement on the SIE blog, President and CEO Jim Ryan said, "Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together."

The news comes barely a month after it was reported that Microsoft were interested in acquiring the company for a rumoured $10 billion USD, but said talks apparently came to end just a couple of weeks ago with the popular communications platform said to be wanting to remain independent for now. It certainly seems like this move, and the desire to remain multi-platform, may have factored into this decision.

It's not known yet how specifically Discord—which supports text, voice and video chat and much more already on PC—will integrate into the existing PlayStation ecosystem, though we'll certainly be hearing more in the coming months.