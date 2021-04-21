Gaming chat platform Discord has apparently ended its rumoured acquisition talks with Xbox owners Microsoft and has decided to remain independent after all, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal are the ones who broke the news (spotted by GamesIndustry.biz) with the report citing "people familiar with the matter" as their sources. According to the WSJ, Discord was courting three potential offers of acquisitions from various companies, with Microsoft being one of them, but will instead remain an independent company with the potential of going public later down the line.

It first came to light that Microsoft were interested in buying the platform around this time last month, in a deal said to be worth a potential $10 billion USD. Neither company have officially commented on the reports at the time of writing—or, indeed, the latest ones—but going public was also mentioned as a potential option for the platform even back then. Though those talks of acquisition ended without a deal, the Journal claims, it's also possible that they could be rekindled in the future.