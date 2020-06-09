Sony’s 'The Future of Gaming' event, which focuses titles for the PlayStation 5, has been scheduled for June 11.

It would have happened last week, but, Sony elected to postpone the event in order to “stand back and allow more important voices to be heard” in the wake of the police brutality protests. Sony thanked the community for their patience and understanding, and reiterated that it is a “historic and important” time for social justice.

“I wanted to add that this pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second,” said Sid Shurman, senior director for SIE Content Communications, in the announcement. “This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect.”

Shurman also referred to the PlayStation 5’s novel audio elements that will deliver a new level of immersion. “It’s also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can—there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers,” he explained. The showcase will begin at 1.00pm PDT / 9.00pm BST / 10.00pm CEST on Twitch and YouTube.

