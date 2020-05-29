Sony are finally ready to show off the first bunch of games for PlayStation 5 as rumoured earlier in the week, with the company announcing it is indeed to hold a reveal event on June 4.

In the post announcing the event on the PlayStation Blog today, Jim Ryan - President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment - says 'The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.'

The show will run for 'a bit more than an hour' and will be broadcast on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels at 1pm PDT (approximately 9pm BST if you're in the UK) on Thursday, June 4.

The news comes just an hour after it transpired that Sony are asking all PS4 developers submitting games for PS4 after July to try and ensure they'll be forward compatible with the PS5.

PlayStation 5 will release in Holiday 2020.