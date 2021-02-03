The PlayStation 5 managed to sell 4.5 million units by December 31 2020, Sony has announced in its earning results for Q3 published last night.

The report itself (as spotted by PlayStation Trophies)—which covers the period from the new console's launch through to the end of last year—also revealed that software sales for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 were up to over 100 million units for the same quarter between October and December with 18.4 million of those as first party titles. PlayStation Plus subscribers are also on the up, with membership numbers hitting 47.4 million by the end of last year.

It's certainly been a launch of big numbers for Sony, with the company previously announcing that it had pre-sold as many PS5 consoles in the first 12 hours of pre-orders going live as units sold in 12 whole weeks of the PlayStation 4 being on sale. Of course, the global pandemic and other real life issues have seen demand far outstrip supply of the PlayStation 5, but it certainly doesn't look like their popularity is going to slow down any time soon.

You can check out our verdict on the PlayStation 5 right over here.