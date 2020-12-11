Housemarque has shown off the first gameplay footage of upcoming third person horror Returnal, giving us a closer look at space-scout Selene's predicament as she battles to escape a hostile alien planet.

The big problem for Selene is, she's found herself stuck in a time loop, so every time she dies she finds herself ressurrected and has to begin the loop again. You'll have plenty of weapons at your disposal, however, and the game will utilise the DualSense's Adaptive Triggers in order to use each gun's alternative fire modes, as well as promising "extremely immersive" 3D audio when you use a compatible pair of headphones.

The game was first revealed back in June, and is promised to be the Resogun developer's "biggest and most ambitious" title yet. Check out the trailer for yourself below. Returnal launches exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on March 19, 2021.