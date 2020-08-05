The PlayStation 4 DualShock will not work with PlayStation 5 games, which has caused a ripple of dissatisfaction among disabled gamers who won’t be able to use their controllers for the PlayStation 5.

Can I Play That pertinently stated that the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller has been altered and modified in ways which help disabled gamers enjoy their games. Because PlayStation 5 games will only be playable with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, this locks out those who use their own controller. “We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” explained Sony in the announcement.

In addition, PlayStation’s own accessibility specialist has expressed his disappointment with the announcement. “Haven't been looking forward to this announcement. Always doing what I can behind the scenes though,” replied Mark Friend to Gohil’s post. “There's nothing I can say at present, unfortunately. But watch this space. If / when there is accessibility news to announce I'll definitely be making sure the message gets out there!”

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch this holiday season.

