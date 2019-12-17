PlayerUnknown’s Prologue, the follow-up to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is not going to be a shooter, but the team is going for a bigger scale than PUBG.

In an interview with Forbes, PUBG creator Brendan Greene said, on the subject of Prologue, “We set up the studio, and founded it with the goal of experimenting with new technology. Now we’re taking that first step towards building new technologies, and Prologue is the first step into the new world for us. I wanted the chance to deliver something new on a global scale.”

Greene went on to talk about the size of Prologue, saying, “One of my dreams is to create worlds at scale. Hundreds of kilometers by hundreds kilometers, with thousands of people, and these are hugely difficult problems to solve.”

Whatever form Prologue takes—and it is something of a mystery at the moment—Greene was keen to impress the creative freedom that he has at his disposal.

“With a lot of other creators, they’ve been put in a box,” he said. “I’ve been told go and create, and we’ll support you. It’s so much responsibility, I really don’t want to mess this up. But these opportunities don’t come along very often, you don’t get a chance to launch a global IP every day.”