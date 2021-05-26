Developer Krafton has revealed a series of updates it plans to bring to multiplayer battle royale shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds over the next few months, including two new maps and a rework of a familiar one.

First up and most imminently in early June will be a visual overhaul for the Miramar map, giving one of the game's oldest locales a refresh to bring it more inline with the current maps, including reworking the lighting, performance, graphical fidelity and topography. That'll arrive on PC on June 2 and on console on Jun 10 as part of the upcoming Season 12.1 update.

Then further down the line, two completely new maps are on the way. Both new maps will be 8x8 sized, and will be the game's first new Battleground maps of such size since 2018. The first is codenamed 'Tiger' and will include a new mechanic that allows players to return to battle after defeat and is expected in Q3 2021.

Then, a little bit further out is a map codenamed 'Kiki' and will arrive either later this year or early in 2022, which will inlcude "feature a diverse set of locations, from mysterious underground labs and massive skyscrapers to swamplands and underwater buildings." Both maps are said to be fairly early in development, and Krafton will announce more details later in the year.

In the meantime, you can read the full update from the development team over here on the PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds' official website, or check out a video preview of the next update which includes the Miramar rework below ahead of its arrival in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on June 2 on PC and June 10 in the game on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.