Krafton, the parent company behind PUBG Corporation of battle royale title PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds fame looks like they're wanting to expand the PUBG universe further with a new game it reportedly wants to release by next year.

The report comes from a profile by Bloomberg on CEO Kim Chang-han, where the report claims the company plants to release several PUBG related titles in the near future, including a "new battle royale mobile title this year" based on the hit game, "another PUBG-related PC and console game next year" and a survival horror game set for release in 2022, which would be the already announced The Calisto Protocol coming from former Dead Space developer Glen Schofield's team.

There's no word on precisely what form that second "PUBG-related PC and console game" will take at the present time, whether that be a PUBG2 or otherwise, but Han Kim—the general partner and co-founder of a company which holds shares in Krafton—says in the report: "I think the more important thing is how the company can utilize the intellectual property of PUBG and how it can make that into an even bigger franchise." So it certainly looks like there may be more to come from the South Korean studio in the future.