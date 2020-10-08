Nintendo has released a free trial of its upcoming Switch upgrade of its Wii U intergalatic garden strategy in the form of Pikmin 3 Deluxe ahead of the game's release at the end of the month.

The trial, announced during a special Nintendo Treehouse Live broadcast last night, can be played either solo and co-op, and not only does progress carry over into the full release, but completing the demo's story mode also unlocks the new 'Ultra Spicy' difficulty in the full game from the off.

You can check out a trailer and three short Pikmin mini-movies below. The demo is available now on the Nintendo eShop, while Pikmin 3 Deluxe is set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 30.