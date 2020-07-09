Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Scramble have sold very well, and Atlus was surprised to see their commercial success surpass its own expectations (via Persona Central).

Royal is an extended and improved release of Persona 5, boasting new social events, a new Confidant, new battle mechanics, and more. Scramble was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio as a hack ‘n’ slash spinoff, and takes place after the events of Persona 5. According to Atlus’ latest fiscal term financial statement, Persona 5 Royal, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers exceeded their sales expectations. Furthermore, overall sales in North America, Europe, and Asia also topped the company’s expectations.

Persona 5 Royal is available for the PlayStation 4 globally, whereas Scramble is yet to launch for Switch and PlayStation 4 outside of Japan. Now, the most recent financial statement doesn’t share statistics on these games, but the continued success of Persona 5 is really something. It’s led to protagonist Joker’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and plenty of players would like to see the latest mainline game on the Switch. “I am a strong believer in ‘never ever give up on hope,’” said Ari Advincula, communications manager for Atlus. “You want what you want and if you don't let us know it we’re never going to be able to make it.”

Persona 5 Scramble is out now for Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan.

