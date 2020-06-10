Persona 4 Golden, the expanded edition of the PlayStation 2 role-playing game, is coming to PC very soon (via Eurogamer).

In Persona 4, which is actually the fifth game in the Persona series, the hero is a high-school student who moves out of the city and into the sleepy rural village of Inaba. However, Inaba is plagued with inexplicable murders, where victims are found hanging from TV antennas, and there is a myth that watching a switched-off television set on rainy midnights will reveal your soulmate. The hero and his band of merry friends discover that Shadows from the world inside the TV are reaching out and killing the residents of Inaba. The team are able to wield their own Personas once they defeat their own repressed emotions, and find out who is directing the murderous Shadows.

An intense transfer year, for sure. Golden is its expanded edition, which added new features, mechanics, characters, dungeons, and story content to the original game. And, apparently, it’s coming to PC before the end of the week. The evidence comes from a SteamDB entry for Persona 4 Golden, along with screenshots of the game. This is the same way we caught wind of the PC port of Yakuza: Like A Dragon, so there could be something in this discovery.

Furthermore, industry insiders corroborated the report, and Gematsu claimed that the game is set to be revealed on June 13, coinciding with the PC Gaming Show. All of this is extremely exciting, but neither Atlus nor Sega have mentioned a PC port of Persona 4 Golden at the moment. As a result, we’ve got to hold our horses for now.

