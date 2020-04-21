Developer Futurlab and publisher Curve Digital have announced Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, an action-tactics adaptation of the TV show (via IGN).

Working with show creator Steven Knight, Mastermind is set immediately before the first series, wherein the Shelby family find there is a treacherous plot to topple their empire. As they say in Small Heath, that simply won’t do. Each character uses unique abilities: Tommy has threats, Arthur has brawling and door kicking, Polly has bribing and lock picking, John has arson and brawling, Ada has distractions, and Finn has sneaking and pickpocketing.

In the events, the player must place each member of the family to their greatest advantage. An adjustable timeline lets the level be rewound and replayed in the case of unforeseen circumstances. This is possible because the levels take place in Tommy’s mind: he’s relaying the plan to his family before they sting whoever has done them wrong.

“There’s a point in the show where Tommy Shelby explains he has no concern for the past, nor the future; all he cares about is a crucial moment he calls the soldier’s minute,” said Mastermind director James Marsden. “We designed our game around that idea, allowing the player to plan actions backward and forward in time, choreographing an ensemble cast of characters to synchronise their actions during these crucial moments. The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, so we think becoming the mastermind will resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike.”

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind comes to PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this summer. Watch the trailer below.



